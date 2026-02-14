Associate Sponsors

Inani Securities standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 4:39 PM IST
Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Inani Securities declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.270.30 -10 OPM %-29.630 -PBDT0.070.17 -59 PBT0.030.08 -63 NP0.020.06 -67

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:39 PM IST

