Super Crop Safe standalone net profit declines 60.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.23% to Rs 17.11 croreNet profit of Super Crop Safe declined 60.44% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.23% to Rs 17.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales17.1112.56 36 OPM %3.7411.07 -PBDT0.430.96 -55 PBT0.350.81 -57 NP0.360.91 -60
