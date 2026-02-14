Super Crop Safe standalone net profit declines 60.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.23% to Rs 17.11 crore

Net profit of Super Crop Safe declined 60.44% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.23% to Rs 17.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.17.1112.563.7411.070.430.960.350.810.360.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News