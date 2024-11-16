Indag Rubber posts nearly 29% YoY fall in Q2 PAT

Indag Rubber has reported 28.50% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 3.52 crore on a 3.24% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 62.08 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

On the segmental front, revenue from Precured Tread Rubber and allied products/services was Rs 60.98 crore (down 4.96% YoY) and that from Electronics including green energy storage was Rs 1.10 crore.

Total expenses increased by 2.65% YoY to Rs 62.54 crore in the September24 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 3.70 crore, down by 33.65% from Rs 5.58 crore in Q2 FY24.

Indag Rubber is one of the biggest players in the US retreading industry. The company provides retreading materials ranging from pre-cured retreaded rubber strips to other retreading accessories like envelopes.

The scrip had advanced 1.10% to end at Rs 184.10 on the BSE on Thursday.

