Acme Resources consolidated net profit rises 1800.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.14% to Rs 2.42 croreNet profit of Acme Resources rose 1800.00% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.14% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.423.19 -24 OPM %92.987.84 -PBDT2.200.15 1367 PBT2.200.15 1367 NP2.090.11 1800
