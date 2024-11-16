Acme Resources consolidated net profit rises 1800.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.14% to Rs 2.42 crore

Net profit of Acme Resources rose 1800.00% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.14% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.423.1992.987.842.200.152.200.152.090.11

