Fourth Generation Information Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Fourth Generation Information Systems reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.060 0 OPM %66.670 -PBDT0.04-0.05 LP PBT0.03-0.06 LP NP0.03-0.06 LP

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

