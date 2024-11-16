Oriental Infra Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 284.42 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 8.21% to Rs 528.38 crore

Net profit of Oriental Infra Trust reported to Rs 284.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 81.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.21% to Rs 528.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 488.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales528.38488.27 8 OPM %78.7652.17 -PBDT446.8997.27 359 PBT264.67-74.96 LP NP284.42-81.85 LP

