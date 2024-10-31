India could see 24.7% GDP loss by 2070 due to climate change says ADB

Climate change under a high-end emissions scenario could lead to a 16.9 per cent drop in GDP by 2070 across the Asia and Pacific region, with India projected to see a reduction of 24.7% GDP loss, according to the inaugural issue of ADB's Asia-Pacific Climate Report. Losses increase at a higher rate over time, as the difference between 2050 and 2070 losses is greater than between 2030 and 2050. These losses are far above prior model-based losses and are consistent with the upper bound of econometric estimates. They also confirm that climate policy responses, including adaptation and mitigation, will be essential to the future welfare of the Asia and Pacific region, ADB noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News