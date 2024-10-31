Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 3.03%

Nifty IT index closed down 3.03% at 40407.55 today. The index has lost 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tech Mahindra Ltd dropped 4.53%, Persistent Systems Ltd shed 4.37% and Mphasis Ltd fell 4.24%. The Nifty IT index has increased 33.00% over last one year compared to the 27.47% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index increased 1.82% and Nifty Pharma index increased 1.61% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.56% to close at 24205.35 while the SENSEX has slid 0.69% to close at 79389.06 today.

