Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Geekay Wires standalone net profit declines 6.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Geekay Wires standalone net profit declines 6.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.51% to Rs 123.83 crore

Net profit of Geekay Wires declined 6.79% to Rs 9.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.51% to Rs 123.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 109.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales123.83109.09 14 OPM %1.328.03 -PBDT14.0915.19 -7 PBT12.3413.94 -11 NP9.209.87 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

FMCG sector flags urban consumption slowdown as food inflation bites

Ather Energy sets monthly record with over 20,000 scooters shipped in Oct

Traditional advertising spends lags in Q2 as spenders turn tight fisted

IPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: All eyes on Pant, Rohit, Iyer 's retention as deadline ends

LIVE: As we move fast towards goal of developed India, you are our protectors, says PM to soldiers

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story