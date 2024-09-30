Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India fiscal deficit in Apr-Aug at 27% of full-year target

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
The Centre's fiscal deficit at the end of the first five months of the current fiscal touched 27 per cent of the full-year target, government data showed on Monday. In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit -- the gap between expenditure and revenue -- was at Rs 4,35,176 crore as of August-end, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA). The deficit stood at 36 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) in the corresponding period of 2023-24.

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

