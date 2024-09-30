Cummins India launches Retrofit Aftertreatment System for emission control in gensets

Cummins India has launched Retrofit Aftertreatment System (RAS), an innovative clean air solution that allows customers to use their existing CPCBII and CPCBI gensets, and comply with the latest genset emission regulations.

This highly efficient and indigenously designed retrofit emission control device effectively reduces Particulate Matter (PM), Carbon Monoxide (CO), and Hydrocarbon (HC) emissions from genset exhaust upto 90%. The product is thoughtfully designed to be compact, providing a space saving solution with minimal operational and maintenance expenses.

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Kapoor, Vice President - Distribution, Cummins India said, At Cummins, we are steadfast in our commitment to help our customers in transitioning to cleaner and greener technologies. RAS offers an innovative anddependable solution for customers with CPCBII and CPCBI gensets, ensuring compliance with stringent emission standards. Designed to offer low operational and maintenance costs, this product prioritizes customer satisfaction and peace of mind. Reducing the impacts of climate change remains one of our top priorities, and we will continue to uphold our brand promise of innovation and dependability through solutions that benefit both our customers and the environment.

