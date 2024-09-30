Board of Indian Oil withdraws proposal for Rs 22,000 cr rights issue

At meeting held on 30 September 2024

Indian Oil Corporation announced that the MoP&NG has conveyed that no funds have been allocated for capital support to Oil Marketing Companies (OMC's) in the Budget 2024-25, as against the earlier proposed allocation of Rs. 30,000 crore. Therefore, in view of the Govt. of India's (Promoters) non-participation in the Right Issue, the Board at its meeting held on 30 September 2024 has decided to withdraw the proposed Right Issue of equity shares.

Earlier in July, the Board has accorded approval for Raising of capital by way of issue of equity shares on Right basis upto an amount not exceeding Rs. 22,000 crore.

