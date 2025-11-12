India Home Loans standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.71% to Rs 3.50 crore

Net profit of India Home Loans rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.71% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.503.2856.8660.670.120.080.050.050.070.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News