India's exports up 5.40% on year in June, imports rise 6.29%

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
India's total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for June 2024 are estimated at USD 65.47 Billion, registering a positive growth of 5.40 percent vis-?-vis June 2023. Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for June 2024 are estimated at USD 73.47 Billion, registering a positive growth of 6.29 percent vis-?-vis June 2023. India's total exports during April-June 2024 are estimated at USD 200.33 Billion registering a positive growth of 8.60 percent. Total imports during April-June 2024 are estimated at USD 222.89 Billion registering a growth of 8.47 percent.

Merchandise exports during June 2024 were USD 35.20 Billion as compared to USD 34.32 Billion in June 2023. Merchandise imports during June 2024 were USD 56.18 Billion as compared to USD 53.51 Billion in June 2023. Merchandise exports during April-June 2024 were USD 109.96 Billion as compared to USD 103.89 Billion during April-June 2023. Merchandise imports during April-June 2024 were USD 172.23 Billion compared to USD 160.05 Billion during April-June 2023. Merchandise trade deficit during April-June 2024 was USD 62.26 Billion compared to USD 56.16 Billion during April-June 2023.

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

