Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Udaipur Cement Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.28 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Udaipur Cement Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.28 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 31.88% to Rs 324.82 crore

Net loss of Udaipur Cement Works reported to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.88% to Rs 324.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 246.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales324.82246.30 32 OPM %11.9911.21 -PBDT11.2915.56 -27 PBT-14.016.31 PL NP-10.284.21 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc contributes Rs 13,195 cr to exchequer in FY24

LIVE news: Imran Khan's party to be banned, says Pakistan's information minister

Indian 2 box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan's movie mints 100 cr

CMF Phone 1 review: Nothing's budget smartphone shakes up segment in style

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2024: Admit card released at csbc.bih.nic.in

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story