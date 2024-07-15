Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit rises 135.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Jul 15 2024
Sales rise 100.45% to Rs 83.95 crore

Net profit of Monarch Networth Capital rose 135.23% to Rs 40.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 100.45% to Rs 83.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales83.9541.88 100 OPM %67.0353.13 -PBDT51.8421.39 142 PBT51.3321.05 144 NP40.0617.03 135

First Published: Jul 15 2024

