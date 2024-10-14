India's forex reserves drops by $3.71 billion to $701.176 billion

Indias forex reserves dropped by USD 3.709 billion to USD 701.176 billion for the week ended October 4, the RBI said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the reserves had jumped by USD 12.588 billion to an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion.

The foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 3.511 billion to USD 612.643 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Gold reserves decreased by USD 40 million to USD 65.756 billion during the week, the RBI said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 123 million to USD 18.425 billion.