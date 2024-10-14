India's forex reserves drops by $3.71 billion to $701.176 billion

The foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 3.511 billion to USD 612.643 billion, the data released on Friday showed.
Gold reserves decreased by USD 40 million to USD 65.756 billion during the week, the RBI said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 123 million to USD 18.425 billion.
Indias reserve position with the IMF was down by USD 35 million to USD 4.352 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News