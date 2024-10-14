Metropolis Healthcare CFO Rakesh Agarwal resigns

Metropolis Healthcare informed that Rakesh Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company has resigned from his position with effect from 10 November 2024 due to some personal priorities.

Metropolis Healthcare is a diagnostics company, with presence in 23 states & 601 towns. Internationally, the company has presence in South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers a comprehensive range of 4,000 plus tests and profiles that include advanced tests in diagnosis of cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and an array of genetic abnormalities. The company has a network of over 199 labs, 4,150 collection centres and over 10,000 touch points.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 7.9% to Rs 36.1 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 33.5 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 17.7% to Rs 331 crore in Q1 FY25, compared to Rs 282.5 crore in Q1 FY24.

