National Aluminium Company Ltd Spurts 3.86%, BSE Metal index Rises 1.18%

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 26.84% over last one month compared to 6.78% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.44% drop in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose 3.86% today to trade at Rs 231.3. The BSE Metal index is up 1.18% to quote at 34043.91. The index is up 6.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 2.01% and JSW Steel Ltd added 1.93% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 46.76 % over last one year compared to the 23.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 26.84% over last one month compared to 6.78% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.44% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.54 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 231.5 on 14 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 88.55 on 26 Oct 2023.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

