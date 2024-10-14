National Aluminium Company Ltd Spurts 3.86%, BSE Metal index Rises 1.18%

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 26.84% over last one month compared to 6.78% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.44% drop in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose 3.86% today to trade at Rs 231.3. The BSE Metal index is up 1.18% to quote at 34043.91. The index is up 6.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 2.01% and JSW Steel Ltd added 1.93% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 46.76 % over last one year compared to the 23.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

