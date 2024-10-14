Wipro gains after board to mull bonus issue proposal

Wipro jumped 2.46% to Rs 541.96 after the company said that its board will meet on 16-17 October 2024 to consider bonus issue to equity shareholders.

The announcement was made after market hours on Sunday.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The IT major's consolidated net profit grew 5.95% to Rs 3,003.2 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 2,834.6 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. revenue from operations declined 1.1% to Rs 21,963.8 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 22,208.3 crore reported in the preceding quarter same year.