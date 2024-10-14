Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Wipro gains after board to mull bonus issue proposal

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Wipro jumped 2.46% to Rs 541.96 after the company said that its board will meet on 16-17 October 2024 to consider bonus issue to equity shareholders.

The announcement was made after market hours on Sunday.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

The IT major's consolidated net profit grew 5.95% to Rs 3,003.2 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 2,834.6 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. revenue from operations declined 1.1% to Rs 21,963.8 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 22,208.3 crore reported in the preceding quarter same year.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

