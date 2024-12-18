India's renewable energy capacity addition doubles over last year

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi has stated that between April and November of the current financial year, India added nearly 15 GW of renewable energy capacity, almost double the 7.54 GW added during the same period last year. He further highlighted that Indias total installed capacity in the non-fossil fuel energy sector has reached 214 GW, marking an increase of over 14% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, he pointed out that 2.3 GW of new capacity was added in November 2024 alone, reflecting a four-fold increase from the 566 MW added in November 2023. Union Minister Joshi reiterated Union Governments commitment to achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based capacity by 2030. Despite having one of the largest coal resources globally, India maintains one of the lowest per capita emissions, at one-third of the global average. The Minister highlighted that India is the only G20 nation to have ensured that the Sustainable Development Goals made at the Paris Climate Change Summit in 2015 were fulfilled even before the deadline.

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

