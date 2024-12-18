Restaurant Brands Asia board to mull fund raising on Dec 20

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Restaurant Brands Asia informed that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 20 December 2024, to consider raising funds through modes like preferential issue, qualified institution placement, or other permissible options.

The proposal is subject to such regulatory approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the company.

Restaurant Brands Asia is into the business of Quick Service Restaurants under the brand name of 'Burger King.'

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 65.45 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 50.65 crore in Q2 FY24.Revenue from operations advanced 1.2% YoY to Rs 632.43 crore in Q2 FY25.

Shares of Restaurant Brands Asia shed 0.24% to Rs 81.89 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

