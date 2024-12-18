Auro Pharma's Telangana unit gets 2 USFDA observations

The inspection was conducted between 9 December and 17 December 2024.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Unit-V, an API manufacturing facility, of Apitoria Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Auro Pharma, situated at Pashamylaram Village, Patancheru Mandal, Sanga Reddy District, Telangana from 9 December to 17 December 2024.

The inspection closed with 2 observations. The observations are of procedural in nature and will be responded to within the stipulated time, stated the drug maker.

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals and related services.

The pharma major reported 7.95% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 817.38 crore on a 6.93% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7,646.21 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma gained 3.01% to Rs 1,250 on the BSE.

