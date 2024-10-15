Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's robust economic growth is expected to continue says OPEC

India's robust economic growth is expected to continue says OPEC

Image
Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

OPEC stated in its latest monthly update for October that the Indian economy experienced a slight deceleration in growth, registering 6.7%, y-o-y, in 2Q24, down from 7.8%, y-o-y, in 1Q24. This slowdown was primarily driven by a decrease in government expenditure during the election season. The services sector, which has constituted an average of 54% of the economy since 2021, saw growth accelerate to 7.2%, y-o-y, in 2Q24, up from 6.7%, y-o-y, in 1Q24. The unemployment rate declined to 7.8% in September, down from 8.5% in August. With continued government support and spending, along with positive dynamics in consumer spending, India's growth rate for 2024 is projected to be 6.8%, y-o-y, consistent with the previous month's forecast. In 2025, the growth rate is expected to decelerate from the high baseline of 2024 to 6.3%, y-o-y, which is also in line with the previous month's forecast. India's robust economic growth is expected to continue in 2H24, as government spending resumes following the slowdown in 2Q24 due to the election season.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Lyka Labs shares rally 7% on CDSCO nod for diabetic neuropathy pain drug

Infosys Q2 Preview: Co to lead Tier-I IT pack; profits may grow over 9% YoY

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, at 81,800, Nifty at 25,100; Financials marginally up

Heavy rains hit Andhra, low pressure likely to intensify into depression

Ola Electric share price up 5% as it consolidates 34% market share in Oct

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story