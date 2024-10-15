EC to announce poll schedule for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assemblies

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to unveil the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. A press conference has been scheduled for 3:30 PM today at the ECI headquarters in New Delhi, where officials will outline the details of the electoral process for these states.

In Maharashtra, the current assembly term is slated to conclude on the 26th of November. Similarly, Jharkhand's assembly term is set to end on January 5th of the following year.

As both states prepare for the electoral process, political parties are gearing up for what is expected to be a highly competitive election season.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

