Angel One Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Vesuvius India Ltd and Sunteck Realty Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 October 2024.

Angel One Ltd surged 13.44% to Rs 3087.6 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd spiked 10.14% to Rs 909.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80657 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd soared 8.16% to Rs 1512.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25069 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7170 shares in the past one month.

Vesuvius India Ltd added 8.00% to Rs 5852.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1474 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1980 shares in the past one month.

Sunteck Realty Ltd jumped 6.82% to Rs 591.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 48677 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31022 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

