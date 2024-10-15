Intl Travel House jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 32% YoY in FY25

International Travel House (ITHL) rallied 4.33% to Rs 680 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 31.97% to Rs 7.43 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 5.63 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations grew 14.93% year on year (YoY) to Rs 60.94 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. Revenue from operations grew 14.93% year on year (YoY) to Rs 60.94 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. As compared to Q1 FY25, the company's net profit grew by 10.73% and revenue increased by 9.31% in Q2 FY25. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Profit before tax stood at Rs 9.92 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024, up 30.69% as against Rs 7.59 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses jumped 13.75% to Rs 52.62 crore during the quarter. Car hire charges stood at Rs 28.70 crore (up 22.08% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 12.55 crore (up 15.35%) while service charges was at Rs 2.45 crore (down 19.93% YoY), during the period under review.

On half-year basis, the company's standalone net profit rose 10.73% to Rs 7.43 crore on 9.30% increase in revenue to Rs 60.94 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

International Travel House (ITHL) offers a full bouquet of travel services including air ticketing, car rentals, overseas and domestic holiday packages, visa assistance, MICE management and foreign exchange services to clients. ITHL is an ITC Group company, wherein 61.69% of the equity is held by the ITC Group, and the rest by the public. The company is an International Air Transport Association (IATA) member and offers tickets of 265-member airlines by using the Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP) System of IATA.

