India's total renewable energy capacity crosses 200 GW mark

India has reached a significant milestone in its renewable energy journey, with the country's total renewable energy capacity crossing the 200 GW (gigawatt). This remarkable growth aligns with the country's ambitious renewable energy target of achieving 500 GW from non-fossil sources by 2030. According to the Central Electricity Authority, the total renewable energy-based electricity generation capacity now stands at 203.18 GW. This achievement underscores India's growing commitment to clean energy and its progress in building a greener future. India's total renewable energy installed capacity surged by an impressive 24.2 GW (13.5%) in just one year, reaching 203.18 GW in October 2024, up from 178.98 GW in October 2023. Additionally, when including nuclear energy, India's total non-fossil fuel capacity rose to 211.36 GW in 2024, compared to 186.46 GW in 2023.

