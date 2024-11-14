Board of Agro Tech Foods approves acquisition of 100% stake in Del Monte Foods

At meeting held on 14 November 2024

The Board of Agro Tech Foods at its meeting held on 14 November 2024 has approved the acquisition of Del Monte Foods (DMFPL). Pursuant to the completion of the proposed acquisition, DMFPL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Board has approved the issue of upto 1,33,27,589 fully paid-up equity shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each at a price of Rs. 975.5/- per equity share (i.e., a premium of Rs. 965.5/- per equity share) (Preferential Allotment Price) for acquisition of 100% stake in Del Monte Foods, for consideration other than cash on a preferential issue basis.

