Nykaa rallies on recording over mid-twenties revenue growth in Q3

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) gained 3.79% to Rs 174.10 after the firm stated that it has witnessed a strong performance with consolidated net revenue growth likely to be higher than mid-twenties in third quarter of FY25.

Nykaa said that the revenue growth is higher than the consolidated GMV growth for Q3, indicating positive trend in GMV to net revenue translation.

On segmental front, the companys beauty vertical has accelerated over previous quarters with net revenue growth higher than mid-twenties. The GMV growth for beauty vertical is expected to be low thirties indicating strong momentum in all of Nykaas beauty businesses ecommerce platform, retail stores, owned brands and eB2B distributio, it added.

Customer acquisition at Nykaa continued to accelerate. The eB2B distribution business Superstore by Nykaa, which accounts for 8% of beauty verticals GMV (vs 7% a year ago) continued to witness rapid expansion and now services around 260,000 transacting retailers across 1,100+ cities.

The company said that the fashion vertical is expected to deliver net revenue growth of around 20% while NSV growth is likely to be around low to mid-teens indicating continuing strong growth in content, marketing and service related income. We believe online fashion demand continued to be subdued, but we remain optimistic about the long-term growth opportunity.

Nykaa (FSN E-Commerce) is one of India's leading lifestyle-focused consumer technologies platforms. Since its launch, Nykaa expanded its product categories by introducing online platforms Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Superstore.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 66.28% to Rs 12.97 crore on a 24.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,874.74 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News