Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank's avg deposits jump 16% YoY to Rs 24.52 lakh crore in Q3 FY25

HDFC Bank's avg deposits jump 16% YoY to Rs 24.52 lakh crore in Q3 FY25

Image
Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HDFC Bank's average deposits stood at Rs 24,52,700 crore as of 31st December 2024, registering the growth of around 15.9% as compared with Rs 21,17,100 crore as of 31st December 2023

The banks average time deposits were Rs 16,35,100 crore as of 31st December 2024, up 21.5% as compared with Rs 13,46,000 crore as of 31st December 2023, and a growth of around 5.8% over Rs 15,45,600 crore as of 30th September 2024, reflecting customer preference for time deposits.

The banks period end deposits jumped 15.8% to Rs 25,63,500 crore as on 31st December 2024 as compared with Rs 22,14,000 crore as on 31st December 2023.

The banks average advances under management (advances grossing up for inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted and securitisation / assignment) were Rs 26,27,600 crore for Q3 FY25, a growth of around 7.6% over Rs 24,41,400 crore for Q3 FY24.

The banks period end advances under management (advances grossing up for inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted and securitisation / assignment) increased 6.1% YoY to Rs 26,84,000 crore as on 31st December 2024.

The banks average CASA deposits were Rs 8,17,600 crore as on 31st December 2024, a growth of around 6.0% as compared with Rs 7,71,100 crore for the quarter ended as on 31st December 2023.

HDFC Banks period end CASA deposits stood at Rs 8,72,500 crore as on 31st December 2024, registering the growth of around 4.4% over Rs 8,35,600 crore as of 31st December 2023.

Also Read

LIVE news: Prashant Kishor arrested in Patna after hunger strike backing protesting students

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 650 pts to 78,550; Broader mkts, sector indices fall up to 3%

Mobikwik Q3 results: Should you buy stock ahead of nos? What analysts say

India detects 1st suspected HMPV case in Bengaluru, 8-mth old baby infected

Americans shouldn't forget Capitol attack, but it won't repeat: Biden

HDFC Bank is private sector lender. As of 30 September 2024, the bank's distribution network was at 9,092 branches and 20,993 ATMs across 4,088 cities / towns as against 7,945 branches and 20,596 ATMs across 3,836 cities / towns as of September 2024.

The company reported 5.29% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 16,820.97 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 15,976.11 crore in Q2 FY24. Total income rose 9.05% YoY to Rs 85,499.64 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 78,406.23 crore in Q2 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.12% to Rs 1,729.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IEX electricity volume climbs 29% YoY to 11,132 MU in Dec'24

Titan edge higher as revenue jumps 24% YoY in Q3 FY25

Adani Wilmar reports 6% volume growth in Q3 FY25

Volumes spurt at AIA Engineering Ltd counter

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 327.89 cr

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story