HDFC Bank's avg deposits jump 16% YoY to Rs 24.52 lakh crore in Q3 FY25

HDFC Bank's average deposits stood at Rs 24,52,700 crore as of 31st December 2024, registering the growth of around 15.9% as compared with Rs 21,17,100 crore as of 31st December 2023

The banks average time deposits were Rs 16,35,100 crore as of 31st December 2024, up 21.5% as compared with Rs 13,46,000 crore as of 31st December 2023, and a growth of around 5.8% over Rs 15,45,600 crore as of 30th September 2024, reflecting customer preference for time deposits.

The banks period end deposits jumped 15.8% to Rs 25,63,500 crore as on 31st December 2024 as compared with Rs 22,14,000 crore as on 31st December 2023.

The banks average advances under management (advances grossing up for inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted and securitisation / assignment) were Rs 26,27,600 crore for Q3 FY25, a growth of around 7.6% over Rs 24,41,400 crore for Q3 FY24.

The banks period end advances under management (advances grossing up for inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted and securitisation / assignment) increased 6.1% YoY to Rs 26,84,000 crore as on 31st December 2024.

The banks average CASA deposits were Rs 8,17,600 crore as on 31st December 2024, a growth of around 6.0% as compared with Rs 7,71,100 crore for the quarter ended as on 31st December 2023.

HDFC Banks period end CASA deposits stood at Rs 8,72,500 crore as on 31st December 2024, registering the growth of around 4.4% over Rs 8,35,600 crore as of 31st December 2023.

HDFC Bank is private sector lender. As of 30 September 2024, the bank's distribution network was at 9,092 branches and 20,993 ATMs across 4,088 cities / towns as against 7,945 branches and 20,596 ATMs across 3,836 cities / towns as of September 2024.

The company reported 5.29% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 16,820.97 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 15,976.11 crore in Q2 FY24. Total income rose 9.05% YoY to Rs 85,499.64 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 78,406.23 crore in Q2 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.12% to Rs 1,729.70 on the BSE.

