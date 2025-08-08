India Shelter Finance surges after Q1 PAT jumps 43% YoY to Rs 119 cr

India Shelter Finance Corporation rallied 6.96% to Rs 929 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 43.01% to Rs 119.44 crore on 43.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 361.21 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 43.66% YoY to Rs 155.24 crore during the quarter.

Assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 8,712 crore, registering the growth of 34% compared with Rs 6,509 crore posted in same quarter last year. Disbursement increased 24% YoY to Rs 887 crore in Q1 FY26 as against 715 crore in Q1 FY25.

Gross Stage 3 and Net Stage 3 were at 1.2% and 0.9% as of as on 30th June 2025.

Rupinder Singh, managing director and CEO of India Shelter Finance Corporation said, We are pleased to announce that the Company delivered strong operational performance in the first quarter of FY26, driven by strong demand environment in the affordable housing segment. We delivered an AUM growth of 34% YoY, reaching an AUM of Rs 8,712 crore. In Q1FY26, we disbursed Rs 887 crore, registering a growth of 24% YoY. In Q1FY26, we added 24 new branches as part of the branch expansion strategy, geographic presence stood at 290 branches as of 30th June 2025. On profitability metrics, PAT for the quarter came in at Rs. 119 Crs registering a growth of 43% YoY and 10% QoQ. Our return ratios have been on an improving trend with RoA improving to 6.0% and RoE reaching 17.2% for the first time post the IPO in Dec23. We have been successful in reducing our cost of funds by 10 bps to 8.6% with spreads improving to 6.4%, ensuring sustained profitability.