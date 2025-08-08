Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR extends decline amid pessimistic market sentiments

INR extends decline amid pessimistic market sentiments

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee depreciated 13 paise to close at 87.71 (provisional) against US dollar on Friday, weighed down by weak domestic equities as India-US trade deal uncertainty continues to dent domestic market sentiments. Indian shares fell sharply on Friday amid concerns that steep 50 percent U.S. tariffs on Indian goods may hurt the country's manufacture push and slow economic growth. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended down 765.47 points, or 0.95 percent, at 79,857.79 due to tariff worries and concerns over sustained foreign fund outflows. The broader NSE Nifty fell 232.85 points, or 0.95 percent, to 24,363.30, marking the sixth straight weekly loss for the index. Moreover, President Donald Trump's aggressive move, which kicks in 21 days, threatens to raise total duties on select Indian exports to as high as 50 per cent, making them among the most heavily taxed US imports globally, further dented market sentiments. On the NSE, USDINR futures ended the week at 87.70, up 0.14% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

All Time Plastics IPO subscribed 1.02 times

RHI Magnesita India consolidated net profit declines 51.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Camlin Fine Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.96 crore in the June 2025 quarter

PPAP Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.27 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 0.17% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story