Indiabulls Ent hits the roof after inking MoU worth Rs 3,500 cr for real estate project

Indiabulls Enterprises was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 20.89 after the company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with landowners to develop a real estate project in Ludhiana, Punjab.

The project will include group housing and commercial spaces and is set to cover 43.2 lakh square feet of saleable area. Expected revenues from this project are estimated at Rs 3,500 crore over the coming years.

The project will be subject to registration with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority and other necessary approvals in FY 2025-26.

Indiabulls Enterprises is engaged in providing equipment renting services, management and maintenance services, financing and related activities, and certain other businesses.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.13 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to a net loss of Rs 1.84 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Net sales declined 11.4% year on year to Rs 13.32 crore in Q3 FY25.

