Dollar index continues to stay pressured near 2-week low

The US dollar index continues to stay under pressure around a two-week low in early Asia on Wednesday in response to comments from US President Donald Trump about tariffs on its North American neighbors. Trump said that he was considering imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico while discussing imposing a 10% tariff on goods imported from China. US benchmark treasury yields fell below 4.6% and dollar index coiled below 108 mark. Currently, DXY that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 107.88, marginally unchanged on the day and reversing course from an over two year peak hit earlier this month. For the week ahead, initial jobless claims data, S&P Global Flash PMIs, and housing data will be watched for further cues.

