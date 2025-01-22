Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tanla Platforms slips as Q3 PAT slides 15% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 6/sh

Tanla Platforms slips as Q3 PAT slides 15% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 6/sh

Image
Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tanla Platforms tumbled 6.14% to Rs 623.95 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 15.43% to Rs 118.51 crore on 0.21% fall in net sales to Rs 1,000.43 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 146.77 crore in the December 2024 quarter, registering a de-growth 15.06% on a YoY basis.

EBITDA stood at Rs 163.4 crore in third quarter of FY25, down 15.25% YoY. EBITDA margin reduced by 289 basis points to 16.3% during the period under review.

Total expenses rose 3.38% YoY to Rs 863.06 crore during the quarter. Cost of services was at Rs 739.75 crore (up 0.97% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 56.61 crore (up 22.53% YoY) and connectivity & bandwidth charge was at Rs 7.22 crore (up 9.89% YoY) during the period under review.

The company's revenue from the Enterprise Communications business stood at Rs 904.9 crore (down 0.21% YoY), whereas Digital Platform business revenue was at Rs 95.5 crore (down 0.31% YoY) during the December 2024 quarter.

During Q3 FY25, the company's cash & cash equivalents stood at Rs 920.8 crore and free cash flow at Rs 216.5 crore.

Uday Reddy, founder chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms, said, Our strategic investments in OTT and the scaling of our platforms are enabling us to navigate changing market dynamics effectively. We delivered one billion RCS messages in a month, demonstrating our ability to scale. We also generated a robust free cash flow of Rs 217 crore (183% of PAT) in this quarter.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share and the record date is fixed as 27 January 2025. The dividend will be paid on or before 20 February 2025.

Also Read

Neuland Labs gets capex nod lift; stock up 5% even as broader indices sink

Tanla Platforms falls 7% after profit slumps 15% in Q3; hits 52-week low

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty in range; Mid, SmallCap indices drop 2% each; breadth favours bears

5 stocks that can benefit from China + 1 strategy; here's how to trade them

LIVE news: Quad to be force for global good, says EAM Jaishankar at bloc's meeting in US

Tanla Platforms has revolutionized digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovation-led SaaS business. With a unique enterprise and user-centric approach, Tanla has emerged as a leader in the CPaaS industry, dominating data security, privacy, spam, and scam protection. Headquartered in Hyderabad (India).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dollar index continues to stay pressured near 2-week low

South Indian Bank gains as PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 342 crore in Q3 FY25

Rossari Biotech slides after PAT tumble 8% YoY to Rs 32 cr in Q3 FY25

Sensex gains 251 pts; IT shares rally

Neuland Lab jumps on Rs 342-cr capex plan for capacity expansion

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story