Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Auto industry has grown by nearly 12% in past year says PM

Indian Auto industry has grown by nearly 12% in past year says PM

Image
Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, stated that driven by the aspirations of the people and energy of the youth, India's automobile sector is witnessing an unprecedented transformation. He added that in the past year, the Indian Auto industry has grown by nearly 12%. He further remarked that the export was rising driven by the mantra of Make in India and Make for the World. Modi remarked that the number of cars sold annually in India surpasses the population of many countries. He remarked that the sale of approximately 2.5 crore cars in a year demonstrates the continuously growing demand in India. The Prime Minister emphasized that this growth showcases why India is viewed with such high expectations when it comes to the future of mobility.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CG Power & Industrial Solutions update on fiscal support for setting up OSAT unit

US dollar index bounces near 109 mark as improvement in GDP estimates supports sentiments

Caplin Point Lab arm receives USFDA nod for seizures treatment injection

India's Oilmeal export tumbles 25% on year in Dec-24

AstraZeneca gains on getting nod from CDSCO to import new drug Eculizumab

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story