Indian Auto industry has grown by nearly 12% in past year says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, stated that driven by the aspirations of the people and energy of the youth, India's automobile sector is witnessing an unprecedented transformation. He added that in the past year, the Indian Auto industry has grown by nearly 12%. He further remarked that the export was rising driven by the mantra of Make in India and Make for the World. Modi remarked that the number of cars sold annually in India surpasses the population of many countries. He remarked that the sale of approximately 2.5 crore cars in a year demonstrates the continuously growing demand in India. The Prime Minister emphasized that this growth showcases why India is viewed with such high expectations when it comes to the future of mobility.

