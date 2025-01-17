AstraZeneca gains on getting nod from CDSCO to import new drug Eculizumab

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
AstraZeneca Pharma India rose 1.10% to Rs 6,849.90 after the firm received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to import pharmaceutical formulations of eculizumab concentrate, marketed as Soliris.

The approval, granted in Form CT-20, permits the sale and distribution of the drug in India. Eculizumab, a monoclonal antibody, is indicated for the treatment of two rare and life-threatening conditions. The first is paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a blood disorder that destroys red blood cells, leading to blood clots and organ damage. The second is Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS), a condition that causes abnormal blood clotting, often resulting in kidney failure and other severe complications.

AstraZeneca Pharma India is engaged in the business of manufacture, distribution, and marketing of pharmaceutical products and also provides clinical trial services to an overseas group company.

AstraZeneca Pharma tumbled 5.12% to Rs 6,768 after the pharmaceutical firms net profit declined 26.62% to Rs 38.43 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 52.37 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 31.16% year on year (YoY) to Rs 408 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

