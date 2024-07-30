Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit declines 75.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.37% to Rs 193844.91 croreNet profit of Indian Oil Corporation declined 75.56% to Rs 3528.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14436.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.37% to Rs 193844.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 198550.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales193844.91198550.77 -2 OPM %5.1211.94 -PBDT8943.8622926.61 -61 PBT4841.0419450.11 -75 NP3528.4914436.96 -76
