Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit declines 75.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit declines 75.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 2.37% to Rs 193844.91 crore

Net profit of Indian Oil Corporation declined 75.56% to Rs 3528.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14436.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.37% to Rs 193844.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 198550.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales193844.91198550.77 -2 OPM %5.1211.94 -PBDT8943.8622926.61 -61 PBT4841.0419450.11 -75 NP3528.4914436.96 -76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 4: IND vs IRE Hockey at 4:45 PM; Manu & Sarabjot win Bronze

'India is fastest growing market globally': Samsung CEO during India visit

Who's Hyun Shik Park, Ola Electric's top earner, eclipsing Bhavish Aggarwal

Force Motors Q1 results: Net profit jumps 69% to Rs 116 cr on high demand

Indian Oil Q1FY25 results: PAT plunges 81% to Rs 2,643 cr on low margins

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story