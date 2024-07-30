Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit declines 75.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.37% to Rs 193844.91 crore

Net profit of Indian Oil Corporation declined 75.56% to Rs 3528.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14436.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.37% to Rs 193844.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 198550.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.193844.91198550.775.1211.948943.8622926.614841.0419450.113528.4914436.96

