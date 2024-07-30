Bombay Oxygen Investments standalone net profit rises 37.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.07% to Rs 29.01 croreNet profit of Bombay Oxygen Investments rose 37.15% to Rs 26.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.07% to Rs 29.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales29.0121.80 33 OPM %98.5598.12 -PBDT28.5921.39 34 PBT28.5421.34 34 NP26.8419.57 37
