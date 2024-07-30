Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit declines 3.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.02% to Rs 788.05 crore

Net profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent declined 3.56% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.02% to Rs 788.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 588.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.788.05588.021.071.915.895.813.203.392.442.53

