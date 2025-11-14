Indokem reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.91% to Rs 40.30 crore

Net profit of Indokem reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.91% to Rs 40.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 43.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.40.3043.293.002.770.970.530.42-0.020.410

