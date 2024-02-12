Suumaya Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 153.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 688.08% to Rs 1114.27 crore

Net loss of Suumaya Industries reported to Rs 153.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 688.08% to Rs 1114.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 141.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1114.27141.39-14.77-40.82-152.2312.22-153.5810.40-153.320.66

