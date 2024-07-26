Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indus Towers spurts on buyback plan

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Indus Towers surged 4.70% to Rs 444.75 after the company said its board will consider a share buyback on Tuesday, 30 July 2024.

In its regulatory filing, the company added, "To consider and approve the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company, including matters related/ incidental thereto, ('Buyback'). in accordance with the applicable provisions under the Companies Act, 2013, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws (if any)."

Promoters currently hold a 52.01% stake in the company. In June 2024, Bharti Airtel increased its stake in Indus Towers from 48% to 49%, while Vodafone Plc sold its 18% stake in Indus Towers through a sale worth approximately Rs 15,300 crore.

Indus Towers is India's leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure and it deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures, for various mobile operators.

The company's consolidated net profit had risen 32.45% to Rs 1,853.10 crore on a 6.52% increase in revenue to Rs 7,193.20 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Q4 FY23.

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

