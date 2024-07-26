Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nova Agritech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd, Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Radhika Jeweltech Ltd and Samor Reality Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 July 2024.

Nova Agritech Ltd crashed 8.16% to Rs 82.89 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd lost 7.66% to Rs 221.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd tumbled 6.90% to Rs 248.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 66676 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17883 shares in the past one month.

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd shed 5.96% to Rs 67.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Samor Reality Ltd slipped 5.32% to Rs 82.19. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3137 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3496 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

