Infibeam Avenues collaborates with EDII, Ahmedabad

Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
To foster AI adoption in India

Infibeam Avenues announced its second major initiative in the Artificial Intelligence space, as it enters into collaboration with academic institutions to extend and enhance AI adoption and growth in India.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the prestigious Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, aimed at fostering AI adoption among enterprises, start-ups, and MSMEs.

Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, an autonomous and not-for-profit Institute, set up in 1983, is an acknowledged National Resource Institute for Entrepreneurship Education, Research, Training, Startups, MSME growth, Incubation, Innovations & Institution Building. It is sponsored by apex financial institutions - the IDBI Bank Ltd., IFCI Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Government of Gujarat.

As part of the MoU, Infibeam Avenues has successfully implemented and deployed its THEIA Platform, an advanced video AI Developer Platform, at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) campus in Gandhinagar. This deployment will provide EDII's students and entrepreneurs with cutting-edge tools to develop their own AI products using the THEIA platform, thereby enhancing business efficiency and capabilities.

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 9:08 AM IST

