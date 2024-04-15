Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology shares fall

Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 456.32 points or 1.28% at 35325.34 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Onward Technologies Ltd (down 4.51%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 4.37%),Xchanging Solutions Ltd (down 3.86%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 3.71%),3i Infotech Ltd (down 3.67%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Control Print Ltd (down 3.45%), Ksolves India Ltd (down 3.38%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 3.38%), Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 3.37%), and Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 3.26%).

On the other hand, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 4.99%), eMudhra Ltd (up 4.46%), and Ramco Systems Ltd (up 1.37%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 632.3 or 0.85% at 73612.6.

The Nifty 50 index was down 193.75 points or 0.86% at 22325.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 446.17 points or 0.97% at 45425.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 153.82 points or 1.11% at 13729.46.

On BSE,905 shares were trading in green, 2963 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

Information Technology shares fall

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

