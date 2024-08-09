Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 696.9 points or 1.78% at 39919.21 at 09:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 6.77%), Genesys International Corporation Ltd (up 5.81%),Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 4.77%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 4.14%),Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 3.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mphasis Ltd (up 3.58%), Affle India Ltd (up 3.48%), Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 3.3%), Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 3.22%), and L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 3.2%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Moschip Technologies Ltd (down 1.81%), eMudhra Ltd (down 0.74%), and Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 0.47%) moved lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 546.7 or 1.03% at 53739.42.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 155.97 points or 0.97% at 16242.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 276.8 points or 1.15% at 24393.8.

The BSE Sensex index was up 939.3 points or 1.19% at 79825.52.

On BSE,2406 shares were trading in green, 610 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

