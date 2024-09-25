Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Information Technology shares slide

Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 433.99 points or 1.02% at 42302.28 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 4.17%), LTIMindtree Ltd (down 3.54%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 3.16%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.78%),Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 2.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Black Box Ltd (down 2.63%), Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 2.09%), Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (down 2.06%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 1.82%), and Birlasoft Ltd (down 1.66%).

On the other hand, Vakrangee Ltd (up 9.85%), NELCO Ltd (up 3.45%), and Ramco Systems Ltd (up 1.29%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 246.31 or 0.43% at 57229.27.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 131.36 points or 0.77% at 17017.82.

The Nifty 50 index was down 32.7 points or 0.13% at 25907.7.

The BSE Sensex index was down 34.94 points or 0.04% at 84879.1.

On BSE,1562 shares were trading in green, 2335 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

