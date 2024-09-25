Vedanta Ltd soars 1.35%, rises for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 476.55, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 112.75% in last one year as compared to a 31.63% spurt in NIFTY and a 43.79% spurt in the Nifty Metal. Vedanta Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 476.55, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 25883.9. The Sensex is at 84805.61, down 0.13%. Vedanta Ltd has risen around 2.9% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9735.4, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 189.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 144.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 478, up 1.57% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 112.75% in last one year as compared to a 31.63% spurt in NIFTY and a 43.79% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 15.83 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

